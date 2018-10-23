SAWS is helping supply Austin with thousands of gallons of water during a city-wide water crisis. The city is under an urgent boil water notice following severe flooding that muddled the main water supply, prompting a concern: Could San Antonio handle a water crisis?

The anticipated historic advisory is expected to last days, reminding many of the essential role clean water plays.

"When it comes to preparing and washing food, when it comes to drinking water, making coffee," SAWS Communication Manager said.

The urgent water boil notice issued by Austin Water sent locals into a frenzy, clearing out water shelves at local stores. The citywide notice brought businesses to a halt, coffee shops, restaurants and even forced H-E-B to throw out produce.

SAWS stepped up to help the neighboring city.

"We have a 5,000-gallon tanker that is transporting water into Austin 24 hours a day," Hayden said.

The Austin water warning sparked a big question: could San Antonio handle a water emergency as the population continues to grow and push past 1.5m?

“The kind of event we are talking about in Austin is unlikely to happen here because our water system based on groundwater,” Hayden said. “We have over 200 wells, we have pump stations throughout the city.”

She says Austin relies heavily on the Colorado River as its main source of water while SAWS uses a unique water system that prepares them if a water emergency arises.

"If there is an event happening at a particular well or pump station we are able to shut that pump station down and move water to the surrounding areas from other pump stations," Hayden said.

SAWS plans to supply water to Austin over the next few days, crews have even stepped up to keep pets at shelters hydrated.

