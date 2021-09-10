SILVER ALERT: Austin police searching for elderly man with dementia and cancer

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have issued a silver alert after an elderly man went missing Friday afternoon.
The APD is searching for 91-year-old Bobby Jack Williams, who was last seen at approximately 4:16 PM at 2521 Rutland Dr. Police said Williams is diagnosed with dementia and cancer, and added that he is not familiar with area and has not driven in over five years.
Williams is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the APD.
Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Bobby Jack Williams is asked to call 911, or contact the Austin Police Department's Missing Persons unit at 512-974-5250.
