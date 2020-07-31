Bull Creek Greenbelt, Barton Creek Greenbelt to reopen Aug. 8

Barton Creek Greenbelt will require a reservation in advance of visits Thursday through Sunday, beginning Aug 8. Reservations are free and can be made online.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Parks and Recreation Department (PARD), with guidance from the Austin Public Health Department, announced on Friday it will reopen Bull Creek Greenbelt and Barton Creek Greenbelt beginning Aug. 8.



As part of PARD's capacity management program, which is designed to alleviate environmental and community impacts, the department will implement a pilot capacity management program at Barton Creek Greenbelt, which will begin Aug. 8 and is expected to continue for approximately five months.

As a part of the pilot program, Barton Creek Greenbelt will require a reservation in advance of visits Thursday through Sunday, beginning Aug 8. Reservations are free and can be made online beginning Aug. 1.

"This time last summer, I was out here biking, fishing, swimming and this summer it is a ghost town," said Anthony DeCarlo.

Anthony Decarlo and his son Aidan Decarlo typically walk at Barton Creek Greenbelt and are ready to revive their tradition.

"Yeah, we miss the park," said Anthony Decarlo." I miss all of the natural surroundings and things we use to be able to do."

"It's different but we have to make the best of it," Anthony Decarlo added.

According to PARD, advance reservations are required for visitors Thursdays through Sundays at Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park, Emma Long Metropolitan Park and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

Reservations for all parks can be made online or – if a computer is not available – visitors may leave voicemail at 512-974-6797.