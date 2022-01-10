Austin police release video, 911 audio from Christmas Eve shooting along US 183

On Dec. 30, the APD identified the man shot by police as Juventino Navejar, 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) provided an update Monday and released video footage from an incident on Christmas Eve 2021 when an officer shot a man who was reportedly wielding a rifle and shooting it into the air along US 183.

On Dec. 30, the APD identified the man shot by police as Juventino Navejar, 29. According to Police Chief Joseph Chacon, officers had originally responded to the area for a "crash urgent call" between two vehicles at the intersection of Cameron Road and US 183. There were reports of a man who was bleeding from his face.

Moments later, 911 received several calls about a shirtless man waving a black rifle. Chacon said at the time that the relation of the calls between the crash itself and the calls about the man wielding the rifle was still under investigation.

WARNING: Video contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

In 911 audio shared by APD on Jan. 10, you can hear multiple callers reporting an accident at the intersection of Cameron Road and US 183. One of the callers told 911 someone involved in the crash was bleeding from their face.

Another 911 audio clip shared by APD featured a man referencing the collision, but quickly pivoting his attention to giving details to the 911 operator about Navejar wielding the assault rifle. Another 911 audio clip featured someone telling the 911 operator that Navejar was pointing the gun at people.

As calls continued to come in to 911 about Navejar allegedly pointing the weapon at people at the intersection and firing it into the air, an officer found him still in possession of the rifle. Chacon said in the initial press briefing about the incident that the officer stopped his vehicle, grabbed his APD-issued shotgun and began giving Navejar demands to drop the rifle.

Chacon said Navejar "did not comply with those commands and continued to advance on the officer's position holding the rifle." The officer then fired one round from his shotgun, striking Navejar, according to Chacon.

On police radio traffic shared by APD on Jan. 10, you can hear officers mention hearing gunshots.

In dash camera video and body-worn video, you can see an APD officer speeding down the road and coming to an abrupt stop. The officer yells at the man to drop the gun three times and then fires his APD-issued shotgun. The officer then calls "shots fired, one subject down" into his radio. The officer approaches Navejar in the video, yelling "do not move," then gives his location over the radio and yells "do not move" at Navejar again. Moments later, other police units enter the frame of the video as the officer is still approaching Navejar lying on the street.

The body-worn video also shows the officer calling for medical assistance for Navejar as he is placed into custody.

Chacon said the officer who fired his weapon is Javier Rodriguez, who has served with APD for 2.5 years. Rodriguez has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy.

For further background on this shooting, read KVUE's original report.

KVUE streamed the APD's update about this incident on KVUE.com and the KVUE YouTube page. You can watch the full media briefing here.