'It looks like it's going to go over the dam' | Austin emergency crews respond to water boat rescue

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call Thursday where 911 callers reported that a boat was "up against the dam" and it looked like it was
"going to go over the dam."
Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple people were reportedly on board the boat located at Longhorn Dam. ATCEMS said the boat was partially over the top of the dam. ATCEMS added that the boat was attached to another boat in the area by a rope. Life vests were being lowered to four occupants, ATCEMS said.
STAR Flight was working to extricate the occupants of the boat and ATCEMS reported that all occupants were eventually pulled to safety.
Officials were able to tow the boat back into open water.
