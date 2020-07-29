Garrett Foster memorial in Downtown Austin cleaned up after being vandalized

The memorial featured candles, photos, flowers and signs in memory of the protester who died in a shooting.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Downtown Austin memorial for Garrett Foster has been cleaned up after it was vandalized on Tuesday, July 28. Foster was a protester who was shot and killed during a protest over the weekend.

The memorial featured candles, photos, flowers and signs near where Foster was shot.

A video of the vandalism was posted on the app, TikTok, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. In the video, a person can be seen pouring white paint over the memorial, pulling out flowers and ripping signs off. The user can be heard saying 10 gallons was not enough paint and that they would use sewage next time.

On Wednesday morning, a KVUE photographer visited the memorial, which had been cleaned up.

One day after the deadly protest shooting, Austinites gathered for a vigil at the memorial held in Foster's honor at Fourth Street and Congress Avenue. Protesters were seen breaking down into tears during the moments of silence. A memorial fund has also been set up for Foster that has already surpassed its goal by several thousand dollars.