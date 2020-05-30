Watch live: Protests underway across Downtown Austin for George Floyd, Michael Ramos

The protests are in response to the deaths of Michael Ramos in Austin and George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AUSTIN, Texas — More protests are expected in the Austin area this weekend in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

The group "Mike Ramos Brigade" planned a rally that is underway in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters. The group's organizer said the event is to show solidarity with those across the country who are protesting for justice for Floyd and continue to call for justice for Ramos.

Live updates

4:15 p.m. – A KVUE photojournalist reports seeing a group of people attack a DPS troop at the Capitol, as well as witnessing a rock thrown through a patrol car.

4:10 p.m. – Mayor Adler joins KVUE to discuss today's protests. Listen in here.

4:05 p.m. – A fire broke out on Eighth Street between San Jacinto Boulevard and Trinity Street. Other protesters worked to stomp it out.

3:55 p.m. – Protesters have congregated at the Texas State Capitol, though many now appear to be marching back towards the Austin Police Department headquarters, where today's event started.

3:50 p.m. – The main lanes of northbound Interstate 35 are being forced to detour onto the frontage at Cesar Chavez and throughout Downtown Austin due to police activity.

3:35 p.m. – KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski says Congress Avenue and 11th Street are completely blocked by protesters.

3:20 p.m. – Chief Brian Manley said in a tweet, "Our officers are working to keep the community safe with compassion, professionalism and respect, as the demonstration continues downtown. We appreciate peaceful protest and will continue providing a safe space for the community to express emotions. That being said, violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated."

3:15 p.m. – The southbound Interstate 35 frontage road remains closed between 12th and Sixth streets.

3 p.m. – Interstate 35 has mostly reopened, according to the Austin Transportation Department. Eighth Street and Congress Avenue are now closed as protesters make their way towards City Hall. Drivers should expect delays in the downtown area.

All Capital Metro MetroBus routes that travel through the downtown area are currently experiencing delays due to the activity.

2:35 p.m. – KVUE's Mike Marut reports that at least one protester has been sprayed and there have been a few more non-lethal shots fired. Police are also making sure people stay off the interstate.

2:25 p.m. – Protesters threw rocks at APD vehicles. In response to the water bottles and rocks being thrown, an APD officer has fired a non-lethal round into the group of protesters.

2:20 p.m. – The Austin Transportation Department says I-35 is completely blocked in both directions between Sixth and Eighth streets.

1:55 p.m. – Mounted officers are guiding the crowd back down the ramp to I-35.

1:50 p.m. – I-35 northbound is open, with traffic moving very slowly. Southbound remains closed.

1:40 p.m. – Protesters have started marching down Eight Street.

1:30 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott announced he has sent State resources to Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio to maintain public safety. DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments.

1:25 p.m. – All APD officers – approximately 2,000 – have been ordered to work.

1:20 p.m. – KVUE's Bryce Newberry, Daranesha Herron and Mike Marut said the crowd was getting rowdier, throwing water bottles at officers. Chief Brian Manley said Saturday morning that this type of behavior could be what initiates action from APD.

1:15 p.m – Bicycle officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene to help keep people safe.

APD is asking the community to avoid the area entirely as I-35 is blocked.

12:40 p.m. – Traffic on Interstate 35 was at a standstill, as protesters were in the main lanes of the interstate.

11:30 a.m. – APD told KVUE that road closures in the area of the headquarters were imminent and drivers should avoid the area.

8:30 a.m. – It appeared several windows had been boarded up at APD headquarters ahead of the planned protests.

Earlier coverage:

Ahead of Saturday's protest, Ramos' mother, Brenda Ramos, released a statement pleading to protesters, "Please do not commit violence in my son's name." She is not participating in Saturday's protest but will be at Sunday's rally.

Earlier in the week, APD released the following statement in response to the planned protests:

"The Austin Police Department is aware of the planned protest occurring this weekend. We will have the appropriate number of officers on duty to ensure every citizen’s right to gather and peacefully protest is protected, while also keeping our community safe­­­­­. "

The protests scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been planned for days – however, several unplanned protests were held at APD headquarters late Friday night. An Austin police officer estimated nearly 75 to 100 people were gathered outside the headquarters. Protesters could be heard chanting "hands up, don't shoot," and at one point, water bottles and other objects were thrown at APD officers.

Austin police confirmed to KVUE that six arrests were made during the protest, but said no officers were injured and the arrests were for "active disturbances."

The protest lasted for hours, well into early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m., police moved protesters off the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road at Eighth Street, and the road reopened for the first time in nearly three hours. Protesters moved to the sidewalks.

On Friday evening, Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke about the protests planned this weekend, saying in part, "When people learn not to expect justice, our civic institutions lose their meaning and their power and their strength. Justice demands accountability."

Saturday morning, the Austin Police Association released a statement about Friday night's protest:

Austin wasn't the only Central Texas city to see protests Friday. Protesters in San Marcos were also heard Friday afternoon chanting, "Not Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," in response to Floyd's death.

RELATED:

On April 24, 42-year-old Ramos was shot to death during a confrontation with Austin police at a southeast Austin apartment complex. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced Friday that she has decided to present the Ramos case to a special grand jury.

A federal investigation is underway after Floyd died Monday as he was being arrested by police in Minneapolis. Video shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. The Minneapolis mayor has called for criminal charges against the other officers involved as well.