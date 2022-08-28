Austin police seeking missing woman, 85

Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday on Swearingen Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old.

Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.

Godwin is described as follows:

White female

Grey hair

Blue eyes

4 feet, 11 inches tall

120 pounds

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the APD's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

APD Seeking Community Assistance in Locating Missing 85 Year Old Female (Silver Alert) - https://t.co/4CpbkGcDiy pic.twitter.com/gY663AJOzG — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 28, 2022