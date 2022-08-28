Austin police seeking missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old.
Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
Godwin is described as follows:
- White female
- Grey hair
- Blue eyes
- 4 feet, 11 inches tall
- 120 pounds
Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the APD's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.
