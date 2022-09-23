Funeral arrangements announced for APD officer killed in crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was on scene investigating.

For those wanting to help @Austin_Police Officer Martin's family please do so here. Thank you @AustinC4C for always being there for us and our families during their times of immense need. Please put "Officer Martin" in the Memo. pic.twitter.com/zCCibnu29X — Justin Berry (@realJustinBerry) September 23, 2022

The APD identified the officer as Anthony "Tony" Martin. He had been with the department for more than 16 years.

A second crash involving an Austin police officer also occurred Friday evening at Burnet Road and US 183. Police said only minor injuries were involved in that crash with zero hospital transports.

Austin Cops for Charities is now accepting donations on Venmo to go toward Martin's family. Donations can be made with "Officer Martin" in the memo line.

The following funeral services are set to take place on Oct. 3 at Hill Country Bible Church and are open to the public:

Visitation: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Police honors: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Reception: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Martin's crash has been ruled a "line of duty" death.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube