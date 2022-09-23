x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Funeral arrangements announced for APD officer killed in crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869.

More Videos

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was on scene investigating.

The APD identified the officer as Anthony "Tony" Martin. He had been with the department for more than 16 years.

A second crash involving an Austin police officer also occurred Friday evening at Burnet Road and US 183. Police said only minor injuries were involved in that crash with zero hospital transports.

Austin Cops for Charities is now accepting donations on Venmo to go toward Martin's family. Donations can be made with "Officer Martin" in the memo line.

The following funeral services are set to take place on Oct. 3 at Hill Country Bible Church and are open to the public:

  • Visitation: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Funeral service: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Police honors: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Reception: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Martin's crash has been ruled a "line of duty" death.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

What is the sticky stuff on my car? It's not tree sap

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane

Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight

Some are turning to plasma donations to help make ends meet in Austin

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out