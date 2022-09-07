Austin police investigating homicide on North Lamar Boulevard Saturday morning

The incident happened near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers are on the scene of a homicide that happened near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard on Saturday morning.

The Austin Police Department said the incident happened in the 9900 block of N. Lamar Blvd, near the InTown Suites. Police told KVUE it happened in a tent community located in a field behind the hotel.

Officers got a call around 7:22 a.m. about two people fighting. They believe it ended with one of the people shooting and killing a man in his 30s.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:44 a.m.

Police are now looking for the suspect. They believe they know who it is but they do not have a person in custody.

Detectives believe it is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 512-477-3588.

This is being investigated as Austin's 39th homicide of the year.

No other information is available at this time.