Austin police need help locating a missing endangered man

Michael Eyre, 55, was last seen at 11615 Angus Road at approximately 2 p.m.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is requesting help from the community to locate a missing 55-year-old man.

According to APD, Michael Eyre was reported missing on Tuesday, May 11, at 5:19 p.m. He was last seen at 11615 Angus Road in northwest Austin at approximately 2 p.m. 

Eyre was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red lettering in front, a black leather jacket, green cargo pants, brown shoes, a blue baseball hat and sunglasses, according to APD. The report also stated that Eyre has a brown and white medium sized dog with him.

He is a white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Credit: Austin Police Department

Due to his reported health conditions, APD is seeking the community's help to locate Eyre as soon as possible.

If you see Eyre or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

