Austin police looking for missing elderly man with cognitive impairment

Owen Proctor was last seen Monday afternoon in the 9300 block of Alice Mae Lane in Austin.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for an elderly man last seen Monday afternoon.

APD said 84-year-old Owen Proctor, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen in the 9300 block of Alice Mae Lane in Austin at 1 p.m. Monday. He was in a silver 2004 Lexus ES330 with the Texas license plate FDF5485.

Proctor was last seen wearing a red and black striped long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. He is 5 foot, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Credit: Austin Police Department

Police believe Proctor's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. 

If you have any information on where Proctor might be, contact APD at 737-228-2068.

