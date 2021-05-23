SILVER ALERT: Austin police searching for elderly man last seen in East Austin

Police said they are concerned about his immediate welfare due to a medical condition.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for an elderly man last seen Sunday morning.

The APD said Corinthus Wilson, 85, was reported missing on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., and was last seen near his home in the 4900 Block of Tannehill Ln. at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said they are concerned about his immediate welfare due to a medical condition.

Wilson is described as a 5-foot-11-inch Black man, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray and white hair. The APD said he could be driving a 1996 White Buick Regal, a four-door Sedan, with the Texas license plate DBP0169.

The APD asks if you see Mr. Wilson please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.