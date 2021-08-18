Austin police chief finalists answer questions from community session

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk hopes to announce a new chief of police before the end of September.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the three finalists for Austin's police chief search answered questions from community members in a session held at the Palmer Events Center.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk announced the top three finalists out of a field of 46 applicants:

Joseph Chacon, Interim Chief of Police, Austin Police Department

Avery L. Moore, Assistant Chief, Dallas Police Department

Emada E. Tingirides, Deputy Chief, Los Angeles Police Department

Chacon, Moore and Tingirides all answered questions submitted by attendees of the community session. The session was also aired live through ATXN.TV (ATXN1-English and ATXN3-Spanish), Cable TV Channel 6, U-Verse Channel 99, and KAZI FM 88.7. Another community meeting with the three finalists is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

After meeting and listening to the candidates, the City is asking residents to provide their feedback online. More information about that process will be provided on speakupaustin.org/yournextpolicechief.

More about the three finalists

Chacon has been serving as the Austin Police Department's interim chief ever since Chief Brian Manley retired in March.

During the discussion on Wednesday, Chacon said his vision for policing in Austin is built around procedural justice.

"It's the fact that we are treating people with dignity and respect," said Chacon. "When we go out and we have interactions, that we take our time, explain what we are doing, and to the greatest extent possible give those that we are interacting with the opportunity to have a voice in that encounter."

Tingirides is deputy chief of police at the Los Angeles Police Department, the second Black female in that position in the department's history. She has spent her 26 years of law enforcement at LAPD.

During the meeting, Tingirides spoke about the need for cultural, relationship-based policing.

"We went out as a nonprofit organization called Urban Peace, went out into the community and asked the community, 'What type of police officer do you want to see?'" said Tingirides. "Then there was a blueprint that was created that our officers had. They know the history, the needs, and we implemented that working alongside the community."

Moore is the assistant chief and 30-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. He began his career as a patrol officer in 1990, serving in various assignments, including an instructor at the Dallas Police Academy.

During the discussion on Wednesday, Moore emphasized his approval of the reimagined Police academy and building a community-focused police force.

"We can't run away from recommendations. We need to have a table that we all come to sit at," Moore said. "We'll sit down, we'll talk, we'll go over your recommendations ... we can have an argument about it, we can have discussions about it, but we will leave that table with a definite course of action."

City Manager Cronk hopes to announce a new chief of police before the end of September.