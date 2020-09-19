Austin health authority says he supports charges for those who host parties leading to serious COVID-19 transmission

On Friday, local health officials shared concerns following Gov. Abbott's update increasing occupancy at local businesses.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin Public Health officials weighed in with concerns following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement to increase capacity to 75% for some local businesses.

"I understand where the governor is coming from," said Dr. Mark Escott, with APH. "We would've preferred to wait a little bit longer, we wanted to wait until we were at Stage 2 of our risk so that we could be a bit safer before we open things further."

A large portion of Friday's discussion was focused on the University of Texas during football season. So far since the first day of classes, the school has reported at least 630 positive cases.

"I would certainly support our district attorney in pursuing criminal charges that holds a party that leads to transmission to disease and a serious outcome," said Escott

Taking a closer look at home games, Escott said they were watching at the UT vs. UTEP game last week.

"We had some teams from Austin Public Health at the game and what they observed is the masks came off and people started gathering close to the field," said Escott

He said it's ideal to get everyone tested that enters the stadium, and they have their eye on some options to hopefully make that a reality.

"The FDA has recently approved an antigen test where there's an associated app, which will prove that you've tested negative. That may be a possibility in the season," said Escott

At the end of the day, he said students need to hold each other accountable.