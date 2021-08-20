Austin ISD retracts stadium capacity limits, will allow 100%

Officials said Friday that they were planning to limit capacity to only 25%.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to an Austin ISD official, less than three days after announcing that the district would be enforcing a 25% capacity limit at athletic venues, AISD will now be allowing full capacity.

The district first announced limits on Friday. Then, on Monday, AISD confirmed it would be retracting those limits. The district did not immediately provide a reason for the sudden change.

A district spokesperson told KVUE on Friday that all fans were going to need an online ticket and personal protective equipment, such as a face mask, to gain entry. And tickets were to be purchased through gofan.co.

The district was also reminding event-goers of its clear bag policy.

Austin and Travis County have also implemented a mask mandate for local government property, colleges and schools. AISD has enforced a mask mandate of its own for students, staff and visitors.