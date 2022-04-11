Austin High student arrested after reportedly injuring 2 others with pocket knife

Officials said both students were treated and their parents were notified.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin High School student was detained Monday after reportedly injuring two other students with a pocket knife.

The district said both of those injured were treated and their families were notified.

The following letter was released Monday to parents and guardians:

Dear Austin High families,

This morning, two students were injured by a classmate with a pocket knife. Both students have been attended to and their families were notified. The student with the knife was apprehended and taken into custody.

Austin ISD takes violence of any kind very seriously. Fighting or weapons at school are not tolerated and will be dealt with immediately.

We encourage our community to report fights or threatening behavior of any kind to Austin ISD police at 512-414-1703 so they may investigate and we can work together to keep our campus safe.

I will be hosting Coffee and Pastries with the Principal tomorrow via Zoom at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. if you have any questions.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at 512- 414-2505.

Sincerely,

Dr. Melvin Bedford

Principal