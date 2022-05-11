Austin Food & Wine Festival underway at Auditorium Shores

Attendees get the opportunity to try out bites and sips from top chefs and restaurants from around the world.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Food & Wine Festival is underway at Auditorium Shores this weekend.

Due to storms forecasted throughout Friday, the Wurst Weekend Kickoff at Auditorium Shores on Friday was canceled.

But going into Saturday and Sunday, attendees will be introduced to signature bites from renowned chefs and top-rated restaurants, both local and from all over the country.

The festival has various tents and vendors to choose from where they can sample an array of beer, wine and spirits. Guests can eat and greet with top chefs who will be serving up samples of the classic dishes that put them on the map.

Saturday night features the "Rock Your Taco" event where the country’s top chefs go head-to-head to create the ultimate taco, adding their own take on the tortilla-wrapped treat.

While weekender and one-day tickets are now on a waitlist, All-In, VIP All-In and dining series tickets are still available.

A few of the featured chefs participating in this year's Austin Food and Wine Festival include:

Mike Warnock (The Dirdie Birdie)

Amanda Turner (Olamiae)

Ford Fry

Kevin Fink (Hestia)

Berty Richter (Ladino)

Robert Mata (Benvolio’s)

Wade Guice (Juliet Italian Kitchen)

Laila Bazahm (Eberly)

Tano Avila (Grizzelda’s)

Nick Ervan (Wax Myrtle's)

Kyle Mulligan, (1417)

Nico Harrison (Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile)

Mike Diaz (Oseyo)

Terry Koval (The Deer and the Dove)

