City of Austin and firefighters union reach labor agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Firefighters Association (AFA) have agreed to a new labor agreement.
The new agreement comes after the two sides went to arbitration after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal in August.
Some of the items awarded by the arbitration panel include:
- A contract term that runs through Sept. 30, 2025
- Base wage increases of 4% for the City’s Fiscal Year in 2023, 2024 and 2025
- Additional one-time lump sum payments to the firefighters
- Additional pay stipends for firefighters in the AFD's Wildfire Battalion, Arson Division, and Dispatch Division
- Additional pay stipend for Assistant Fire Chiefs
- Elimination of random drug testing and the exclusion of firefighters from discipline who test positive for cannabis as long as they have a prescription and are not under its influence while working
- Adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday for firefighters
- Shortening the firefighters’ workweek by one hour
- The Fire Chief being allowed to fill an additional position on his executive staff by appointment rather than through the civil service promotion process
Bruce Mills, the acting Assistant City Manager, released the following statement in regard to the new deal:
“This arbitration has been a new and rather protracted process, but we are pleased with the arbitrator panel’s decision and award. We believe we have arrived at a good result for both the Austin Firefighters Association and the City. That said, and regardless of our belief that the arbitration panel delivered us a fair decision, going forward, our hope and continued goal is that we will be able to mutually achieve the next labor contract with the Firefighters Association through the collective bargaining process.”