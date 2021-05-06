Austin City Council set to commence reimagined police academy this summer

The council will be discussing the item on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday is set to discuss an item intended to commence the Austin Police Department's Pilot Reimagined Police Cadet Training Academy.

The academy has been on pause for over a year as the APD has undergone leadership changes, the council has redistributed millions in funding from the department, and City leaders have investigated issues reported within the academy's training practices.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler released the following statement regarding the academy earlier this week:

"Today we are one step closer to meeting the requirements the City Council imposed prior to any re-start of police cadet classes. I believe we will be in a position to start a June 7 cadet class, consistent with the city manager’s blueprint and the mandated reform process.

"When the Austin City Council made its commitment to the community last summer to conduct an in-depth review of our police academy we did so with very specific goals in mind. We wanted to ensure our city would provide trusted public safety for all communities. One key aspect of earning that trust was to reimagine the curriculum and training materials, and to achieve greater diversity among cadets and instructors. We are making progress to ensure that our cadets are more specifically trained to be guardians of public safety for all members of our community."

The City of Austin has posted a blueprint for the reimagined academy, which can be viewed in full here.