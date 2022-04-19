Austin City Council to vote on plan that would give $1,000 per month to families in need

There would be no strings attached.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding affordability in Austin.

The Austin City Council is set to vote on a program that would identify dozens of families in the city and give them $1,000 per month, no strings attached.

Councilmembers are scheduled to vote on the pilot program on Thursday, April 21, at a meeting. According to the item on their posted meeting agenda, the vote would authorize the negotiation and execution of a contract with UpTogether, a nonprofit out of California.

If approved, UpTogether would distribute no more than a total of $1,180,000 to needy families for one year as part of the pilot program. The nonprofit helps connect underprivileged communities with the resources they need to thrive economically and socially.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the money would come from taxpayer dollars and would be distributed to 85 families on a monthly basis. As opposed to programs like SNAP benefits, the families would be able to spend it how they wish, whether that be food, housing or child care.

The Statesman reports that the program would likely begin in the summer if council members approve the contract. Of the total cost, the Statesman said $1.02 million would go to the 85 families and $160,000 would go to the nonprofit for their work.

The city council vote comes as a lack of affordability continues to plague Austin and its residents.

The pause on evictions in Austin ended in March, and one tenant advocacy organization said they're seeing evictions rise to pre-pandemic levels.

In a recent report from the personal finance website, MoneyGeek, experts took a look at changes in homeownership costs and median incomes from 2019 to 2022. On the list, 26 counties throughout the U.S. were revealed as no longer having an affordable housing market. Travis and Williamson counties made No. 3 and 4 on the list.