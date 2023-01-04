Chips and queso jewelry? Cookie cocktails? Austin brands bring April Fool's pranks to social media

Kendra Scott, Tiff’s Treats, Tito’s Vodka, Torchy's Tacos and more took to social media to participate in April Fool's Day pranks.

AUSTIN, Texas — From Tex-Mex jewelry to taco pizza and even a hidden picture game, you might have fallen for some April Fool’s Day pranks from Austin businesses on Saturday.

And while none of the brand announcements are real, they are good for a laugh!

Austin jewelry brand Kendra Scott brought a Tex-Mex twist to its collection with the “highly anticipated” Chips & Queso capsules.

“A look behind the design reveals silhouettes inspired by every Texan’s favorite appetizer pairing, with rich golden-hued stones and gold accents reminiscent of the glow that radiates from a freshly refilled basket of chips,” Kendra Scott wrote.

But in “queso” you missed it, it’s April 1 and that means you shouldn’t expect this jewelry collection any time soon!

There are some April Fool’s Day pranks that don’t actually seem like such a bad idea, and this is one of them.

The Austin taco joint is launching the Torchy’s Taco Pizza, with salsa in place of marinara, topped with queso.

Regrettably, we can’t trust “local influencer” Tony Taco, who – for what it’s worth – loved the taco pizza.

In one of the more disgusting videos you’ll see today, Tiff’s Treats decided to pull a prank and advertise “cookie-infused” vodka cocktails.

The Austin cookie delivery company said it was putting its cookies and milk into cans of vodka for you to enjoy.

Tiff’s Treats later said, “We’ll stick to cookies and milk...hold the vodka.”

Tito’s isn’t introducing any bogus products this April Fool’s Day, but the Austin vodka company did pull a prank that might make you feel a bit nuts.

“Because Tito’s is made from corn, we try to include an ear of corn in every photo. Can you find it?”

Don’t worry, you haven’t had too much Tito’s – there’s no corn in the photo.