You can now fly nonstop from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica

Weekly flights to the Jamaican destination started on Saturday, according to the Austin airport.

AUSTIN, Texas — American Airlines just launched a new nonstop flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to a Caribbean destination just in time for summer vacation.

Starting Saturday, Central Texas travelers could fly from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica and land at Sangster International Airport. Flights depart from Austin year-round on Saturdays on an Embraer 175 aircraft headed directly to Montego Bay.

“AUS is committed to connecting Austin to the world and this brand new destination helps further our promise to do so,” Jacqueline Yaft, CEO for AUS, said in a release. “We know that the local demand for air travel is as strong as it has ever been and we are grateful for our partners at American Airlines for continuing to invest in our community by launching more destinations and more nonstop flights.”

Nonstop service to Montego Bay is American Airlines' eighth international route from AUS, adding to more than 40 nonstop destinations for Austin travelers offered by the airline.

“We’re proud to launch new nonstop service from Austin to Montego Bay, offering customers another tropical destination for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines VP of network planning. “We’re eager to continue building on our record growth in Austin and look forward to connecting customers with the splendors of Jamaica and beyond.”

The summer travel season is expected to be a busy one for AUS, so airport officials are encouraging domestic travelers to arrive two and a half hours before boarding and international travelers should arrive three hours before boarding.

