Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

A generator is to blame for causing a family, including two children to become sick, the hospital says.

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently.

A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.

A hyperbaric chamber uses high levels of oxygen to treat carbon monoxide poisoning among other conditions. The hospital said they have received 11 people from Travis County.