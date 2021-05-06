Austin Animal Center reopens, asking urgently for adopters

AAC is at critical capacity and is asking the community to lend a hand.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center is finally opening its doors for the first time since closing last March due to the coronavirus.

The shelter originally closed on March 16, 2020, in an effort to prevent the spread of the illness.

AAC announced the reopening in a statement and urged adopters to visit the shelter again. Walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, through Sunday, May 9.

According to the statement, AAC is opening its doors due to reaching critical capacity for medium and large dogs. The shelter reached negative dog kennel space on May 4. This means that there are more dogs than kennels available and they are in desperate need of help for the community.

Although the shelter continued scheduling appointments during the past year, quite a bit of their finite appointment times were lost due to no-shows.

AAC will still be waiving adoption fees and hopes that the community will step up and help find loving homes for many of the dogs in the shelter and create much-needed space for new animals.

For adopters who already have scheduled appointments this weekend, AAC recommends keeping to those times due to limited building occupancy. All visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.