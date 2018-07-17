SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports and Entertainment is hosting auditions for its new “Hype Team”.

The organization recently announced the Hype Team would replace the Spurs Silver Dancers squad. The new team is expected to engage fans inside the AT&T Center and take an active role in the community.

Auditions are private and will include a group interview with a panel of judges, a chance to showcase special talents that improve the game-day experience and a team-building exercise.

The auditions will be held over two dates. The first is July 21 at the St. Anthony Catholic High School Fencing Center. The second is on Sunday, August 5 at the University of the Incarnate Word McDermott Convocation Center.

You can register to audition at Spurs.com/hype-team and you will receive a specific audition time for either date.

© 2018 KENS