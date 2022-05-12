Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS

According to arrest affidavits, CPS told deputies the parents were going to take their kids to speak with the governor about the custody battle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband.

That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting a series of TikTok and Facebook videos leading up to her arrest.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Davidson took her children on November 30 after CPS had been granted temporary custody.

She and her husband have been publicly calling out CPS throughout this process. They spoke at a news conference on Monday with their attorney.

"My children mean the world to us. They always have and always will," Jacklyn Davidson said.

According to arrest affidavits, CPS told deputies the parents were going to take their kids to speak with the governor about the custody battle.

After the arrest, their attorney sent the following statement to KENS 5:

"In what appears to be a personal vendetta against my client and my office, CPS continued to harass the Davidson family, showing up at the residence completely unannounced with law enforcement on multiple occasions. Despite my office's efforts to facilitate a meeting between the children and CPS, all offers of cooperation to interview the children and the family with an attorney present made by my office were ignored or refused."

We reached out to CPS for a statement. However, we have not heard back. If they do provide a statement, we will put that here in this article.

In the press conference, the couple said that their children are now afraid to talk to any authority figure and that they are "traumatized." They claim that no CPS investigation took place.

However, one of the children reportedly did make an outcry after they were allegedly sexually abused by a relative outside of the home. That relative does not live in the state, and their attorney said they are also a juvenile, "but that child is not coming back to Texas." This person also has not been in the state recently, the attorney said. A hearing will reportedly take place in California.