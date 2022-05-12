Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday

We expect to hear from Jacklyn Davidson and her attorney later Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.

The BCSO says mom Jacklyn Davidson took her children on November 30 after Child Protective Services was granted temporary custody.

She and her husband were both arrested and have been publicly calling out CPS throughout this process.

Davidson posted a series of TikTok videos and Facebook videos.

According to arrest affidavits, CPS told deputies the parents were going to take their kids to speak with the governor about the custody battle.

After the arrest we got a statement from the Davidson's attorneys. It says in part:

"In what appears to be a personal vendetta against my client and my office, CPS continued to harass the Davidson family, showing up at the residence completely unannounced with law enforcement on multiple occasions.

Despite my office's efforts to facilitate a meeting between the children and CPS, all offers of cooperation to interview the children and the family with an attorney present made by my office were ignored or refused."

We’re expecting to hear from Davidson and their attorneys later Monday morning.

We’ll keep you posted on any new developments.

