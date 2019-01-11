SAN ANTONIO — More than 20 units responded to the 8600 block of Fairhaven Road just before 2 a.m. to fight a fire that broke out in an attic, a spokesperson with SAFD said.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire that was going in building 9 of the Fountains Apartments.

A total of 26 units were dispatched to the fire that ultimately displaced 14 residents.

We've been told that the residents were able to stay in other units on the property due to high carbon monoxide levels.

The cause of the fire was reportedly a burned up motor in an A/C unit.

Damages are estimated to be around $15,000.