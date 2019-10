SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman pulled up to a homeless man standing on the sidewalk, and the man allegedly attempted to rob the homeless person, so the homeless person stabbed him, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Freiling Drive near Vance Jackson Road on the north side.

Police said the homeless man stabbed the suspect to defend himself, and the man who was stabbed was uncooperative with authorities. No arrests were reported.