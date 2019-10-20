SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a statement regarding an attempted kidnapping that took place on the city's west side.

Christopher Schapira, 47, and Patricia Benitez, 58, are accused of attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl from her West Bexar County home's front yard, Sheriff Salazar said.

The girl's sibling alerted their mother, who allegedly confronted the suspects and got the little girl back just in time.

Both suspects were later arrested and charged with Attempted Kidnapping, thanks to the help of the little girl's family and alert neighbors with surveillance cameras, said Sheriff Salazar.

Authorities are urging the community to monitor their children as we near Halloween and the holiday season.

You can support suspicious activities to BCSO at (210) 335-6000 and SAPD at (210) 207-7273.

"Sometimes, it takes a village," said Sheriff Salazar.