SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Departments says a man who tried to torch a local business, but failed, is now charged with attempted arson.

Police say 56-year-old Roger Villanueva was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into his former employer’s business.

Court documents say Villanueva can be clearly seen dousing the place with an accelerant and then failing — four times — to start a fire.

Villanueva’s former co-workers are the ones who were able to identify him for police.

His bond is set at $10,000.

