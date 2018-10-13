AT&T says that it has resolved an issue that affected some of their customers' ability to call 9-1-1 in Bexar County and Comal County.

According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, some AT&T customers had trouble calling 9-1-1.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said that some AT&T customers got this message when calling 9-1-1:

“Due to local telephone trouble in the area you are calling, your call cannot be completed at this time.”

The sheriff’s office also said that some customers in Bexar County were having similar issues, although the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that they weren’t noticing any problems.

