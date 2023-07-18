Group of thieves fail in stealing entire ATM from bank, SAPD says

Police say thieves left behind a stolen white truck appearing to belong to a pest control company.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A group of thieves tried to steal an entire ATM on the west side Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at a Chase bank near Marbach Road and Hunt Lane around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say thieves used a stolen truck and large chain to drag the machine away but were unsuccessful. The ATM was left beat up with the thieves stealing some contents inside.

Police also say thieves left behind the stolen white truck appearing to belong to a pest control company.