Three masked men rob worker at San Antonio ATM, police say

The men were able to take some cash before leaving the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was robbed at gunpoint while servicing an ATM on the west side Friday afternoon, according to officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

The crime occurred at a Bank of America along the 4800 block of West Commerce Street around 12:30 p.m. Police say three unidentified suspects wearing masks jumped out of a vehicle and approached the worker, demanding money.

They were able to take an unspecified amount of cash before fleeing the scene, police said, adding the suspects threatened the victim with a weapon, though no weapon was seen.

Officials are still searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story.

