SAN ANTONIO — A resident of Atascosa has claimed the top prize worth $1 million on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The winning ticket was from the game, Stacks of Cash. The lucky winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at the New Somerset Express, located at 7223 Somerset Road in San Antonio. The business is eligible for the $10,000 retailer bonus.

Stacks of Cash offers more than $100 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.37, including break-even prizes.

