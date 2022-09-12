Atascosa County deputy dies in off-duty accident

Deputy Perez had been with the department since May of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday a deputy died in an accident while he was off duty.

Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet. A female passenger in the car with him was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office released a statement that says in part:

"Our prayers are with Deputy Perez's family and with the injured woman and her family, as well as the driver of the second vehicle. Any official inquires regarding the accident should be made with Texas Department of Public Safety's Public Information Office in San Antonio."

