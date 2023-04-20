At least 50 animals taken from Ocean Drive home, prompting animal cruelty investigation

3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services about what happens to the animals and what punishments owners could face.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services took 55 animals from a single home last week. It comes almost a year after a similar case where more than 30 animals were taken.

The owners involved in the 2022 seizure of animals are facing animal cruelty charges. ACS Program Manager Joel Skidmore explained what usually causes hoarding situations and what happens to the animals after they are taken.

"They may get overwhelmed," said Skidmore, referring to pet owners. "They find themselves in a situation where it's gotten out of control. Maybe they've accumulated too many animals, maybe the conditions that the animals are living in are starting to deteriorate."

In less than a year, there were two instances of multiple animals being seized by ACS in Corpus Christi. In May 2022, it happened at a home on Niagara Street. Last week, a home on Ocean Drive saw 47 cats and eight dogs taken. They are currently at ACS until a judge determines if they are granted ownership. Skidmore said ACS handles investigations into what happened to the animals.

"We are the investigative unit for the city when it comes to animal cruelty," Skidmore said. "We have two dedicated investigators who investigate all reports of animal cruelty within our city."

Skidmore said the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County District Attorney's office take animal cruelty seriously and ACS will take action, if needed. ACS worked with CCPD to seize the animals on Niagara Street and Ocean Drive. There were 35 total animals from Niagara Street. 22 went to multiple ACS rescue partners, 11 were adopted from ACS and one died during surgery.

"We had one just last year and then now we have another one this year," Skidmore said. "Sadly, we'll probably have another one next year. So, when we run into them, we again do exactly like we're supposed to. We investigate it and we take action when we need to."

Households are limited to six animals in Corpus Christi. ACS is at full capacity with 188 total animals. About 20 dogs were taken to other rescues to free up space at ACS before taking the animals from Ocean Drive. Those animals will not be available for adoption until ACS appears in-court with the evidence from their animal cruelty investigation and is granted ownership.

"If it comes to it and there's a act of animal cruelty that we need to file a case on, we are going to file those cases and those people are going to face the punishments, the repercussions of the act of animal cruelty that they inflicted on that animal," Skidmore said.

Skidmore said it is important for the community to report animal cruelty by calling 311, allowing ACS to respond and conduct an investigation.

Pet owners could face animal cruelty charges that range from a misdemeanor to a felony based on the circumstances.

