JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.: According to City of Junction spokesperson Logan Scherschel, there have been no fatalities. Officials said four people are missing with search and rescue underway. 19 people were pulled from the water, and 40 to 50 people were evacuated this morning before the flooding began.

Rescue crews in boats and helicopters are searching for at least four people missing since heavy rain washed away a recreational vehicle park in a small West Texas city.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said Monday morning that no fatalities have been confirmed in the floods in Junction, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin, but that "all the RVs, everything, got swept away."

Cantu says state and local agencies are helping with the rescues. Authorities say the city of about 2,500 people had been without electricity earlier, but it's been restored.

In a post on Twitter, the Texas Game Warden said they were conducting helicopter rescues on the river. The agency reported that two people and a dog had been rescued after their RV was swept downstream.

National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Woodward says the main flooding is along the South Llano River, next to the RV park. Woodward says radar estimates show that up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain has fallen in the area since Sunday evening.

Cantu said they did not yet know how many people or vehicles might have been swept away. He said an RV park is adjacent to a city and county park. He said the county park doesn't allow overnight stays but the city side does and there were people camping there but it's not regulated so he doesn't know how many people might have been there.

"The problem with the RV park, as far as getting accounting of people and getting information, the main office was also swept away," he said. "So whatever records they had there are not accessible."

