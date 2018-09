At least 23 San Antonio Fire Department units were responding to a massive apartment fire in Southwest San Antonio early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at The Preserve at the Port apartments in the 400 block of Gilmore just after 5:10 a.m.

It was not clear what may have caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

KENS 5 has a crew en route to the scene. Refresh this page for the most recent information.

© 2018 KENS