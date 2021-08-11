Astroworld victim Brianna Rodriguez remembered as 'beautiful vibrant' 16-year-old with passion for dance

One of the youngest victims who died at the Travis Scott concert was a junior at Heights High School who performed with the band.

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old girl who died at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert is being remembered as a "beautiful vibrant" teen who loved to dance.

Brianna Rodriguez was a junior at Heights High School in Houston ISD. She was one of the youngest of eight victims killed in the crowd surge at the Astroworld event Friday night.

Brianna's family isn't up to talking publicly just yet but they shared a brief post about her on a gofundme.com account.

"Gone from our sites, but never from our hearts. It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. Brianna was one of the victims from the Astroworld event. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior at Heights HS in Houston TX. Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.

Brianna performed with the dance team at Heights High School and was a member of the band.

"Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile," the band tweeted.

Her classmates wore pink in the teen's honor Monday and pink ribbons were tied around trees on campus.

"I was definitely crying over the weekend just thinking about why it had to be her specifically, it was just 8 people and she had to be on of them, so yeah," Denise Zavala, a senior at Heights said. "I was just heartbroken, and I'm hoping that we can create a show of support and not remember with pain but rather with a cheerful attitude."

Fellow students are wearing pink today at Heights High School in memory of a 16 year-old student killed at #ASTROWORLDFest. @heightshsband shared this message about Brianna Rodriguez and a link to a fundraising site for her family #khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/z7609ygGUV pic.twitter.com/AAryzdslB8 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 8, 2021

Officials at the HISD school say grief counselors will be available for students and staff for as long as they're needed and urged students to go to the library if they need to talk.