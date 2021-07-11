Astroworld Festival victims remembered at vigil

Eight people died and many others were injured. They were remembered and honored at a vigil at Annunciation Catholic Church in downtown Houston on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy were remembered during a prayer vigil in downtown Houston on Sunday night.

The vigil was for those who died and were injured at Astroworld Festival on Friday. Eight people lost their lives and many more were taken to the hospital. It happened as the crowd began to surge during the Travis Scott concert.

The show was cut short, and shortly after it ended, we learned of the deaths and injuries.

The vigil was somber, as mourners were still trying to wrap their minds around what happened.

McIngvale, the Astros' Rally Nuns, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other local leads were in attendance.

"A parent shouldn’t have to bury their child. What we need right now is prayer," Fagan said.

Even though it was a small crowd, it was an important moment for those in attendance.

"These families are hurting. This is life-changing for them. It chokes me up to think what they are going through," Peña said.

Charles Gamez was at the festival and showed up Sunday to pay his respects.

"It could have been our little brother. It could have been us," Gamez said.

Many attendees said they feel lucky but are also dealing with forms of survivor's guilt. They're all praying for the families affected by the tragedy.

Victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy

John Hilgert

The youngest victim was a ninth-grade student from Memorial High School, according to Spring Branch ISD. They identified him as 14-year-old John Hilgert.

"Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," Spring Branch ISD said in a statement. "Please keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed."

The school put up green ribbons around campus because that was Hilgert's favorite color.

Franco Patino

The University of Dayton confirmed mechanical engineering technology student Franco Patino, 21, was among those killed during Astroworld Festival.

Patino was a senior from Naperville, Illinois. He minored in human movement biomechanics.

According to school officials, he was a member of the Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity. Patino was active in the campus Greek Life, as well as the local MEC community. He was a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, participated in the ETHOS program, and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

Danish Baig

Danish Baig was trying to protect his fiancé from being trampled when he was fatally injured during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival concert, according to his brother, Basil Baig.

"People were trampled, walked, and stomped on. My brother tried to save my sister in law from these horrendous acts that were being done to her in the process he lost his life. My brother Danish Baig a beautiful soul whos [sic] smile would light up the room and put everyone before himself. Last night he showed his courageous act to save my sister in law/his fiance [sic] from those horrendous things that were being done. I am lost of words and in true trauma from this event. I was there and i wasnt [sic] able to save my brother," Basil Baig said in a Facebook post.

Basil Baig said his brother will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 8, in Colleyville, Texas.

Rudy Peña

Rudy Peña, a 23-year-old college student, from Laredo was killed in the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival, according to family members. They said he came to Houston for the concert with a group of friends.

"He was a people person," a friend said. "He introduced people to each other."

His older brother, Guadalupe Peña, set up a GoFundMe account to help his family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Axel Acosta

Axel Acosta was killed during the Astroworld Festival, the family told KHOU 11.

Tony Buzbee announced his law firm would be representing the Acosta family.