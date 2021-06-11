Astroworld Festival organizers release statement after 8 people killed Friday night

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones," the statement read in part."

HOUSTON — Astroworld Festival organizers have released an official statement after at least eight people were killed and many others were injured during the event's first night on Friday.

Officials posted the following statement, which started with condolences, on their social media accounts:

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones.

We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."

As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this. Please reach out to @HoustonPolice.

Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, And NRG Park for their response and support."

At least eight people died and several were injured during mass chaos at the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday night, Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed.

He said about two dozen people were rushed to Houston hospitals and at least 11 of them were in cardiac arrest when they were transported.

They are working to identify the victims who died and families are asked to go to the Wyndham Hotel at 8686 Kirby if their loved ones are missing. HPD and HFD personnel and counselors are there to assist them.