MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — Inside Redman's Personal Care Home, emotions ran high on Wednesday,

"It's a bunch of bull," a volunteer who did not want to be identified said. "We had our business for 39 years."

The Medina County Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 last month as they were investigating a sexual assault allegation, they discovered something else. Alongside Adult Protective Services, Medina County said they removed 11 of the home's residents due to signs of neglect.

"Just a lack of care and them being provided what they need to survive," Sheriff Randy Brown said. "One of the gentlemen was actually transported to the hospital and remained in the hospital. He was very malnourished."

"No way, there's no way!" the volunteer fired back as she opened refrigerators and cabinets for KENS 5 that were filled with food. "Come on, there's plenty of groceries," she said. "We have gone over and beyond for all of these people, all of them."

The business owner voluntarily gave up her license, but two residents remain inside the home, which the sheriff says she still can legally do. In addition, the sheriff said those that stayed at home were to be assessed by a doctor per the request of Adult Protective Services.

Those we spoke to at Redman's said they don't know anything about the sexual assault allegation, but the damage has been done.

The owner told us off-camera she doesn't plan to try and get her license back; the business is likely over.

As for Sheriff Brown, he told KENS 5 time will tell if any charges will come from this situation. He said he's just thankful he was able to get there in time.

"Its sad, these people, sometimes we're their only voice," he said.

