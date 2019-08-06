More than 24 hours after powerful storms knocked out power to thousands in San Antonio, an assisted living facility on the north side is still waiting for all the lights to come back on.

A spokesperson for CPS Energy confirmed that there is an outage at the Ventura Hills assisted living center on Jackson Keller Road. He said a downed wire appears to have caused the outage. The power is on at two of the three buildings that comprise the facility. A spokesperson said residents have been moved into the buildings that have power until power is restored.

CPS Energy said they prioritize higher occupancy buildings, assisted living facilities, and hospitals during these outages. They are working on repairing the outages and there were 400 downed wire orders pending as of Friday evening. CPS Energy said the numbers of are steadily declining and crews are going to be working through the night. Crews are even being brought in from out of town.

CPS Energy said they do not have an estimate for when power would be fully restored at the assisted living facility.

