SAN ANTONIO — When he heard more than 50 shots explode on his block Saturday night, a man who lives in the 500 block of Corliss Street said he fell to the floor in his kitchen. The senior citizen and his wife wanted to keep their identity concealed, but they freely expressed their disgust with living with danger.

The attack is the second in the last seven days.

One week ago and about 500 yards to the north, there was another shooting with an assault-style rifle that resulted in a 21-year-old man being found dead in the street under the I-10 overpass.

The woman, who said she has lived in the area most of her life, said "We grew up here and this used to be a good neighborhood, but now with all that's going on, it's just ridiculous!"

The woman, who said she is afraid to leave her home at night, added: "We have little children that could be playing here and this foolishness that's going on is something I cannot understand!"

San Antonio Police were called to the area shortly before 11 p.m. Neighbors said first they heard the loud, sustained burst of gunfire, then they heard a speeding car crash into a utility pole.

Witnesses told police it all happened so fast, they did not even get a good look at the driver of the smashed car before the person ran away.

As police pored over the area looking for clues, it was obvious that the windows of the sedan had been shot out. The tiny yellow tents that mark the spots where shell casings fell blanketed the street nearby.

Crushed car parts and oil stains mark the spot where a car crashed into a utility pole during a drive by shooting late Saturday. Police say the driver ran from the vehicle before anyone got a good look at them.

Police said they found several handguns in the abandoned vehicle and launched a massive search to find the driver, but they came up empty-handed.

The police report on the incident indicates officers even checked with local emergency rooms to see if a shooting victim showed up seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, but no victims were found.

The disabled car was towed to an evidence stall to be examined for clues, but police have not said what kind of evidence the vehicle may have revealed.

The incident rattled neighbors who were still upset about last week's homicide, in which Jahvann Lewis was found dead. Family members said someone shot him in the face, several times, at close range.

Police have made no arrests in the death of Lewis, who had recently celebrated the first birthday of his son.

Lewis lived in the area as well. His home address in the 600 block of Ferris is just one block south of Corliss.

Police have not said whether the two recent attacks may be related, but the report on the second shooting states: "No victims, suspects or witnesses were located."

For anyone who may have helpful clues, the phone number for the SAPD homicide division is 210-207-7635.

