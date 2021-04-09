Where is Ashley Guillory? Mother of 3 has been missing for three weeks

Ashley Guillory has been missing since Sept. 4. She is a wife and mother of three.

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch volunteers are continuing the search for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 4.

On Saturday, search crews looked through a wooded area off of E. Hampton Circle near Fondren Road for Ashley Guillory, the missing wife and mother of three.

"There are some nearby wooded areas of concern," said Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch.

Search crews have also searched Independence Park in Missouri City.

Guillory, 38, was last seen in Houston, but it's unknown what she was wearing or doing the day she disappeared.

She was driving a black, 2004 Toyota Camry, 4-door sedan with unknown paper temporary plates.

Guillory's husband, Curtis Guillory, said he immediately suspected a longtime friend played a part in his wife's disappearance. Acquaintances said the longtime friend, who has known Ashley for more than 10 years, breaks down crying when he passes the park. Curtis said he thinks the friend may have wanted Ashley's disability money.

Curtis asked for help on social media and that's how he was approached by several search groups.

Curtis and Albert Flores, who is with Texas United Coalition, were searching for Ashley's missing car and the friend in Stafford when a tipster notified police that both were spotted at a store on Sept. 12. Flores, Guillory and police arrived at the scene at about the same time.