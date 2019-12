SAN ANTONIO — It was a fierce competition at the Walmart by Brooks City Base Friday.

KENS 5's Sarah Forgany went up against legendary singer to Raulito Naivara to raise money for the Salvation Army.

They each had their own red kettles to collect donations. The duo raised nearly $500 in just over two hours.

Sarah offered her special thanks to KENS 5 viewers and people who came out to help. To donate to Sarah's kettle, visit her donation page here.