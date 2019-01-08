It sounded too good to be true - and, well, it is.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that Equifax won't be able to pay the $125 to everyone who filed a claim.

Last week, Equifax announced it would be paying $700 million to settle lawsuits over a data breach in 2017. Those affected by the breach could opt for a $125 reimbursement instead of free credit monitoring.

The FTC said the response to the settlement has been overwhelming and only $31 million was set aside to reimburse victims.

Equifax will send an email to those who filed a claim allowing them to switch to free credit monitoring if they chose to receive the money.

San Antonians upset about the change can contact your US Representatives John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. You can send him an email here.