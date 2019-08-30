KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle is inviting the community and folks from all over to "elevate their weekend" at the third annual Pie in the Sky Festival happening at Lake Kyle.

Pie in the Sky kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday, Sept. 1.

The festival celebrates all things pies, hot air balloons, and it features a kite show, fireworks and live music from artists like Django Walker, Blue Water Highway, Broken Arrow Band and more.

Entry into the festival is a weekend pass. Tickets can be ordered for $20 online if ordered in advance, or $30 at the gate. Included in the ticket is entry to the festival, free parking and entry into the music festival. Hot air balloon tethered rides can be purchased for $25 a person on Friday night, Saturday morning, night and Sunday morning.

There is no parking out at the park itself. Instead, visitors must park at a shuttle location where they will be picked up and taken to the festival. Those three locations are:

Lehman High School

Seton Medical Professional building

Hays CISD admin bus barn

"It is one of the best feelings to be part of a festival that brings people together that offers something for our community to do and helps to continue our brand of course as the pie capital," said Kim Hilsenbeck, communications manager, and Public Information Officer for the City of Kyle. "To watch families out there having fun and dancing, to see people do the pie-eating contest, to see the awe that kids have the first time they see a hot air balloon for the first time, or maybe it's not their first time, but they're still even as an adult you're kinda like 'whoah this is impressive.' It really warms your heart, it's a very fun place to be."

Hilsenbeck said Austin kite group, End of the Line Kite team, will be a new feature this year. The group has been together for more than 20 years and has kite performances choreographed to music.

Also new this year will be bag checks at the gate. Next year, Hilsenbeck said the festival will incorporate a clear bag policy.

You can volunteer to help during the festival as well if you want to get involved.

